Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Down 14.8% Following Weak Earnings

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)’s stock price traded down 14.8% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.20, 1,150,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 627,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $397.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.76 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,355,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,580 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 595,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 277,221 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,150,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $265.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

