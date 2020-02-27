Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) vs. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics -3.52% -0.16% -0.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Castle Biosciences and Fulgent Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fulgent Genetics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $31.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.57%. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus target price of $12.30, indicating a potential downside of 28.15%. Given Castle Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.0% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Fulgent Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics $21.36 million 15.00 -$5.61 million ($0.19) -90.11

Castle Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulgent Genetics.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Fulgent Genetics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. It markets its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

