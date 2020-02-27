Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $292.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.54. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

