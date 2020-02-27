CCL Industries’ (CCDBF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.50 price objective on the stock.

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Laurentian reiterated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

