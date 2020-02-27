CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $44,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CDW by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $124.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $90.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.53. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.63.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

