Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Apple by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $292.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,260.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.33.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.