Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674,623 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Centennial Resource Development worth $190,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,873 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,722,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 622,521 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.74 million, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.11.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.