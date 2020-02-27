Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 13.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price was down 13.5% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.31, approximately 210,989 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,085,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $738.90 million, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

