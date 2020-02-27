Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,284,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $71.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.