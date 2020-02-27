Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 872 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $82.11 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average is $85.40.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.