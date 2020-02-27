Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 3.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $50.72 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $55.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78.

