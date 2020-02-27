Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $55,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 25.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $142.04 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.65 and a 12 month high of $166.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,969,270. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

