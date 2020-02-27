Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of VF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of VFC opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

