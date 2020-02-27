Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,390 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after buying an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after purchasing an additional 722,328 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,686,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after purchasing an additional 383,999 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.18.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $162.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.83.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

