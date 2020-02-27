Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 419 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,676,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV stock opened at $112.87 on Thursday. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra boosted their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,500 shares of company stock worth $14,498,720 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

