Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 6,713 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,933,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 1,252.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 85,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 181.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 69,449 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 920,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 58,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 62,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 40,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $33.63 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96.

