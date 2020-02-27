Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 684 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,754,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 205,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,691,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44.

