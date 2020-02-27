Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 7,554 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 103.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 148.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 442.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 61.1% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,040,665 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

