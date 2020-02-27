Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 9,586 Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMPT. Professional Planning bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 139,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $28.58 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

