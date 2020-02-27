Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 888.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 135,505 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 123,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.26 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.