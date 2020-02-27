Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of FTSL opened at $47.45 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

