Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $664,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,741 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,137,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,865 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 43,294.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.37 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

