Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 12.4% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWF opened at $12.00 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

