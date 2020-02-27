Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $800,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,643,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,108 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,159 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $232.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.98 and a 200-day moving average of $205.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

