Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $572,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $593,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $44.34.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.