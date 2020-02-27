Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,872,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 94,289 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.08. GMS Inc has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.95 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. GMS’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMS. ValuEngine lowered GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

