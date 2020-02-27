Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 969 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,835.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 161,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 155,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $62.15 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $68.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03.

