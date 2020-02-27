Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,367,000 after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 397,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 168,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,729 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 157,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 38,783 shares during the period. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of MAIN opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

