Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TM stock opened at $135.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.02.

TM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

