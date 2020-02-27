Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $117.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $101.67 and a 1 year high of $128.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

