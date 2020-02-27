Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 550,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter.

EFT opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

