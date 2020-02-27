Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,379,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877,213 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,772,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,923,000 after buying an additional 43,104 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after buying an additional 1,363,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after buying an additional 57,801 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,410,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 321,521 shares during the period. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

