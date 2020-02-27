Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,725 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 970,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 457,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.51. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

