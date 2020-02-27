Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 3,422 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

