Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJQ opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $26.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

