Cetera Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,449 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 295,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $65.85.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

