Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 279,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 126,904 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

