Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,164.8% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $32.01.

