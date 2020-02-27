Cetera Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,471,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 590,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,365,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter.

ETY opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

