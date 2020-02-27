Cetera Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $126.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.62. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $95.07 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

