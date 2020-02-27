Cetera Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 29.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 20.8% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 5.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $374,925.00. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,499 shares of company stock worth $8,052,648. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.02. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.