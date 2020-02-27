Cetera Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Total by 842.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,821 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 37.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,014,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Total by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,185,000 after purchasing an additional 424,948 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 680,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,641,000 after purchasing an additional 396,493 shares during the period. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total bought 100,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $890,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004.

Total stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. Total SA has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

