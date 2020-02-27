Cetera Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

IWL stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.42. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $79.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.