Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $339,000 in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 771,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $52.54 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $56.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.