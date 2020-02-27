Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 819.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,694,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,231 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth $7,152,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 56.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 130,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSEC opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

