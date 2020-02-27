Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PTIN opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.