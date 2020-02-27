Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $273.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $210.13 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.72.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

