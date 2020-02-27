Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,427,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,085.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 218,772 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 198,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,885,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.18 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86.

