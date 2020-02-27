Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,260,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $34.36.

