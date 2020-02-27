Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $9,888,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 313.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 535,748 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $9,421,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $25,065,000.

Brinker International stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $47.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

